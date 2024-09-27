Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF) Stock Price Up 1%

Shares of Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSE:CANF – Get Free Report) were up 1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.08 and last traded at $2.05. Approximately 89,092 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 40% from the average daily volume of 63,859 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.03.

CANF has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma in a report on Friday, July 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I raised shares of Can-Fite BioPharma to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th.

The firm has a market cap of $7.26 million, a PE ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.49.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Can-Fite BioPharma stock. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSE:CANF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 154,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 4.36% of Can-Fite BioPharma as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer, liver inflammatory diseases, and erectile dysfunction. The company's lead drug candidate Piclidenoson, which has been completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of psoriasis; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19.

