Lakeshore Biopharma (NASDAQ:LSB) Stock Price Up 1.1%

Lakeshore Biopharma Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:LSB – Get Free Report) shares traded up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.80 and last traded at $0.78. 57,993 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 112,780 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.77.

Lakeshore Biopharma Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.51.

About Lakeshore Biopharma

LakeShore Biopharma Co, Ltd, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing of vaccines and therapeutic biologics for infectious diseases and cancer. The company develops a proprietary PIKA immunomodulating technology platform and a series of product targeting PIKA rabies vaccine, PIKA recombinant COVID-19 vaccine, and PIKA YS-ON-001.

