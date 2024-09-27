Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $9.46

The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.46 and traded as high as $17.94. Children’s Place shares last traded at $16.38, with a volume of 975,752 shares traded.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Children’s Place from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. StockNews.com lowered Children’s Place from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $208.35 million, a P/E ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 2.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.46.

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 11th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by $1.40. Children’s Place had a negative net margin of 10.52% and a negative return on equity of 4,732.98%. The business had revenue of $319.66 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Children’s Place by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 8,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Children’s Place by 67.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 18,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 7,272 shares during the period. Point72 DIFC Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Children’s Place by 42.3% during the second quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 21,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 6,383 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Children’s Place by 344.1% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 20,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Children’s Place by 1,397.6% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 26,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 24,891 shares during the period.

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer in North America. It operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. The company offers apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children and tweens; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree, Sugar & Jade, and PJ Place brand names.

