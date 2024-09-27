CAB Payments (LON:CABP) Stock Price Up 5%

CAB Payments Holdings Limited (LON:CABP – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 107.59 ($1.44) and last traded at GBX 105.20 ($1.41). Approximately 321,517 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 857,127 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 100.20 ($1.34).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CAB Payments in a research report on Thursday, September 5th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 102.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 120.87. The firm has a market cap of £267.06 million and a PE ratio of 1,315.00.

CAB Payments Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides foreign exchange (FX) and cross-border payments services to banks, fintech companies, development organizations, and governments in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers EMpower FX, an end-to-end automated payments gateway for cross-border payments; EMpower Payments, a digital platform for day-to-day exposures in FX; EMpower Connect, a bank oriented service for making hard currency payments; and EMpower Pensions, a pension payment full service platform.

