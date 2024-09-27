PyroGenesis Canada (NASDAQ:PYRGF) Stock Price Up 1.7%

PyroGenesis Canada Inc. (NASDAQ:PYRGF – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 1.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.65 and last traded at $0.64. Approximately 14,622 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 15,165 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.63.

PyroGenesis Canada Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $117.37 million, a P/E ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 0.80.

PyroGenesis Canada (NASDAQ:PYRGF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. PyroGenesis Canada had a negative net margin of 134.69% and a negative return on equity of 1,365.53%. The business had revenue of $2.88 million for the quarter.

PyroGenesis Canada Company Profile

PyroGenesis Canada Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and commercializes plasma processes and solutions worldwide. The company offers DROSRITE, a process for enhancing metal recovery from dross without any hazardous by-products; plasma atomization process that allows produce and sell high purity spherical metal powders; PUREVAP, a process to produce high purity metallurgical and solar grade silicon from quartz; and PUREVAP NSiR, which is designed to transform silicon into spherical silicon nano powders and nanowires for use in lithium-ion batteries.

