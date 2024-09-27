Calidi Biotherapeutics (NYSE:CLDI) Shares Up 4.8%

Calidi Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:CLDI – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 4.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.21 and last traded at $1.21. Approximately 56,156 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 144,457 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Calidi Biotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.

Calidi Biotherapeutics Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.39.

Calidi Biotherapeutics (NYSE:CLDI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($1.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by $0.03. On average, analysts predict that Calidi Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Calidi Biotherapeutics during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Calidi Biotherapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in Calidi Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Delta Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Calidi Biotherapeutics by 1,955.0% in the 2nd quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 210,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RS Crum Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Calidi Biotherapeutics by 2,327.4% during the 2nd quarter. RS Crum Inc. now owns 263,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 252,616 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.53% of the company’s stock.

Calidi Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Calidi Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing allogeneic stem cell-based platforms to potentiate and deliver oncolytic viruses to cancer patients in the United States. Its product pipeline comprising CLD-101, which is in phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of high grade glioma; CLD-101, which is in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent high grade glioma; CLD-201, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, such as triple-negative breast cancer, metastatic/unresectable melanoma, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, advanced soft tissue sarcoma, and advanced basal cell carcinoma; and CLD-400, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of lung cancer and metastatic solid tumors.

Further Reading

