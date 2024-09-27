Raymond James Comments on Teck Resources Limited’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:TECK)

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) – Investment analysts at Raymond James upped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Teck Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, September 23rd. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $1.92 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.84. The consensus estimate for Teck Resources’ current full-year earnings is $1.98 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Teck Resources’ Q2 2025 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.61 EPS.

TECK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group raised Teck Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Teck Resources from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Teck Resources in a research note on Monday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities raised Teck Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.00.

Teck Resources Stock Performance

Shares of TECK opened at $53.40 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.93. The stock has a market cap of $27.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Teck Resources has a one year low of $34.38 and a one year high of $55.13.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 9.40%. Teck Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.91 EPS.

Teck Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This is an increase from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.37%.

Institutional Trading of Teck Resources

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 143.0% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Teck Resources in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Teck Resources during the second quarter worth $38,000. Optiver Holding B.V. raised its holdings in Teck Resources by 81.9% during the fourth quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 973 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 583.1% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. 78.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. Its principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

Further Reading

