Worthington Enterprises (NYSE:WOR) Trading Down 4.7% Following Analyst Downgrade

Worthington Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 4.7% during trading on Thursday after Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on the stock from $52.00 to $46.00. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a hold rating on the stock. Worthington Enterprises traded as low as $40.73 and last traded at $40.73. 203,527 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 287,754 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.74.

WOR has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Worthington Enterprises from $56.00 to $43.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Worthington Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Worthington Enterprises from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Worthington Enterprises by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,901,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $224,548,000 after acquiring an additional 242,833 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Worthington Enterprises by 43.7% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 568,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,916,000 after purchasing an additional 172,850 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new position in Worthington Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at $26,329,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Worthington Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at $19,073,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Worthington Enterprises by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 170,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,592,000 after purchasing an additional 11,302 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.59% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 3.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 1.25.

Worthington Enterprises (NYSE:WOR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.21). Worthington Enterprises had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 1.96%. The company had revenue of $257.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Worthington Enterprises, Inc operates as an industrial manufacturing company. It operates through three segments: Building Products, Consumer Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions. The Building Products segment sells refrigerant and LPG cylinders, well water and expansion tanks, fire suppression tanks, chemical tanks, and foam and adhesive tanks for gas producers, and distributors.

