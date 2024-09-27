Raymond James Weighs in on Hudbay Minerals Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:HBM)

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Free Report) (TSE:HBM) – Raymond James reduced their FY2024 EPS estimates for Hudbay Minerals in a note issued to investors on Monday, September 23rd. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings of $0.64 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.69. The consensus estimate for Hudbay Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $0.52 per share.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Stifel Canada raised shares of Hudbay Minerals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hudbay Minerals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.88.

Shares of NYSE:HBM opened at $9.43 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.73 and its 200 day moving average is $8.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Hudbay Minerals has a 1 year low of $3.94 and a 1 year high of $10.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.98 and a beta of 1.77.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 38.7% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,471 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Hudbay Minerals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. 57.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.007 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.2%. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.35%.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.

