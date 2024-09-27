Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) Stock Price Up 0.4% on Analyst Upgrade

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) rose 0.4% during trading on Thursday after Bank of America raised their price target on the stock from $41.00 to $45.00. Bank of America currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Verizon Communications traded as high as $44.80 and last traded at $44.71. Approximately 2,752,919 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 18,837,400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.55.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. TD Cowen raised their price target on Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Verizon Communications from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $45.50 to $46.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.09.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on VZ

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Trading Up 0.1 %

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth about $32,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Vima LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 62.06% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.88. The firm has a market cap of $187.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.70, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.15. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The business had revenue of $32.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a $0.678 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.08%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 101.12%.

About Verizon Communications

(Get Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.