CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Trading Down 2.8% After Insider Selling

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) fell 2.8% on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $277.88 and last traded at $278.46. 1,895,410 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 5,335,679 shares. The stock had previously closed at $286.47.

Specifically, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 11,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.47, for a total value of $3,325,119.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 286,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,216,825.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.60, for a total value of $1,636,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 169,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,321,481.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In other CrowdStrike news, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,776 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.28, for a total transaction of $3,203,489.28. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 400,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,027,939.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CRWD shares. FBN Securities upgraded CrowdStrike to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of CrowdStrike from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $380.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Mizuho dropped their price target on CrowdStrike from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on CrowdStrike from $380.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.50.

CrowdStrike Stock Down 1.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of $69.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 531.10, a PEG ratio of 19.60 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $261.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $311.60.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The business had revenue of $963.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $958.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of CrowdStrike

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Burney Co. acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the first quarter valued at $1,342,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 429.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 298,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,360,000 after purchasing an additional 242,052 shares during the period. BNP Paribas purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth about $2,685,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth about $73,972,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 5,452.5% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 144,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,902,000 after buying an additional 141,929 shares in the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

