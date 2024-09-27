Roth Capital Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZVRA)

Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZVRA – Free Report) – Analysts at Roth Capital decreased their FY2024 EPS estimates for Zevra Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 24th. Roth Capital analyst J. Aschoff now expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.57) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($1.49). The consensus estimate for Zevra Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.59) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Zevra Therapeutics’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.20 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $2.36 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $2.28 EPS.

Get Zevra Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of Zevra Therapeutics from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. William Blair raised Zevra Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Zevra Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Zevra Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their price target on Zevra Therapeutics from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Zevra Therapeutics Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of Zevra Therapeutics stock opened at $7.31 on Thursday. Zevra Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.89 and a 12-month high of $8.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $384.65 million, a P/E ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.76.

Zevra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ZVRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.01). Zevra Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 274.10% and a negative return on equity of 124.85%. The company had revenue of $4.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zevra Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Zevra Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Zevra Therapeutics by 15.2% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,452 shares in the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Zevra Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zevra Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $177,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zevra Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Institutional investors own 35.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Zevra Therapeutics

In other news, Director Thomas Anderson purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.81 per share, for a total transaction of $68,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 22,000 shares of company stock worth $140,340. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Zevra Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zevra Therapeutics, Inc discovers and develops various proprietary prodrugs to treat serious medical conditions in the United States. The company develops its products through Ligand Activated Therapy platform. Its lead product candidate is KP1077, consisting of KP1077IH, which is under Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic hypersomnia, and KP1077N, which is under Phase ½ clinical trial to treat narcolepsy.

See Also

