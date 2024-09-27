Teck Resources Ltd. to Post FY2024 Earnings of $2.59 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (TSE:TCK)

Teck Resources Ltd. (TSE:TCK – Free Report) – Analysts at Raymond James lifted their FY2024 EPS estimates for Teck Resources in a research report issued on Monday, September 23rd. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.59 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.52. Raymond James also issued estimates for Teck Resources’ Q2 2025 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.17 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group upgraded Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Teck Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Paradigm Capital upgraded shares of Teck Resources to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Eight Capital cut shares of Teck Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Teck Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Teck Resources (TSE:TCK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported C$0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.64 by C$0.15. The company had revenue of C$3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.98 billion.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ?.

