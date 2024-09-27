Dowlais Group (LON:DWL) Trading 0.2% Higher

Dowlais Group plc (LON:DWL – Get Free Report) rose 0.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 58.75 ($0.79) and last traded at GBX 57.40 ($0.77). Approximately 3,044,979 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 8,253,936 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 57.30 ($0.77).

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Dowlais Group from GBX 135 ($1.81) to GBX 110 ($1.47) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Dowlais Group from GBX 100 ($1.34) to GBX 90 ($1.21) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 1st.

The company has a market cap of £786.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -155.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 62.96 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 71.81.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be paid a GBX 1.40 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.28%. Dowlais Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,081.08%.

In other Dowlais Group news, insider Roberto Fioroni acquired 83,925 shares of Dowlais Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 59 ($0.79) per share, for a total transaction of £49,515.75 ($66,303.90). 1.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dowlais Group Plc manufactures and sells automotive parts in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company engages in developing, manufacturing, and supplying automotive drive systems for conventional and electric vehicles. It manufactures sideshafts, propshafts, and constant velocity joints for passenger vehicles; and AWD systems and eDrive systems, as well as provides component solutions to systems, including control software.

