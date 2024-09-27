Southland (NASDAQ:SLND) Shares Up 1.2%

Southland Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLND – Get Free Report) shares shot up 1.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.74 and last traded at $3.74. 31,216 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 38,849 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.69.

Southland Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $179.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.67 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Get Southland alerts:

Southland (NASDAQ:SLND – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.98). Southland had a negative return on equity of 19.24% and a negative net margin of 4.13%. The business had revenue of $251.51 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Southland

About Southland

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLND. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Southland by 125.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 5,122 shares during the period. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Southland in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Southland in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Southland by 111.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 32,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 16,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Southland by 62.9% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 71,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 27,713 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Southland Holdings, Inc engages in specialty infrastructure construction business in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Civil and Transportation. The Civil segment designs and constructs water pipelines, pump stations, lift stations, water and wastewater treatment plants, concrete and structural steel, outfall, and tunneling.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Southland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.