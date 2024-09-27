Southland (NASDAQ:SLND) Shares Up 1.2%

Southland Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLND – Get Free Report) shares shot up 1.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.74 and last traded at $3.74. 31,216 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 38,849 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.69.
The company has a market cap of $179.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.67 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.
Southland (NASDAQ:SLND – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.98). Southland had a negative return on equity of 19.24% and a negative net margin of 4.13%. The business had revenue of $251.51 million for the quarter.
Southland Holdings, Inc engages in specialty infrastructure construction business in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Civil and Transportation. The Civil segment designs and constructs water pipelines, pump stations, lift stations, water and wastewater treatment plants, concrete and structural steel, outfall, and tunneling.
