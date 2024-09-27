Lions Gate Entertainment (NYSE:LGF-A) Stock Price Up 3.5%

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:LGF-A – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 3.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $7.99 and last traded at $7.97. 904,938 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $7.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wolfe Research raised Lions Gate Entertainment from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th.

Lions Gate Entertainment Stock Up 3.5 %

Insider Activity at Lions Gate Entertainment

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.09.

In other Lions Gate Entertainment news, major shareholder Liberty 77 Capital L.P. bought 472,339 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.73 per share, with a total value of $3,178,841.47. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,772,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,927,841.47. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 4,186,856 shares of company stock worth $33,695,490.

About Lions Gate Entertainment

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. engages in the film, television, subscription, and location-based entertainment businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Motion Picture, Television Production, and Media Networks. The Motion Picture segment engages in the development and production of feature films; acquisition of North American and worldwide distribution rights; North American theatrical, home entertainment, and television distribution of feature films produced and acquired; and worldwide licensing of distribution rights to feature films produced and acquired.

