Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.50.

COMP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Compass from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Compass from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Compass from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Gordon Haskett upgraded Compass from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $3.75 in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Compass from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Compass Stock Performance

Compass stock opened at $6.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of -10.02 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.17. Compass has a fifty-two week low of $1.82 and a fifty-two week high of $6.78.

Compass (NYSE:COMP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. Compass had a negative net margin of 4.53% and a negative return on equity of 57.23%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Compass will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Compass news, CEO Robert L. Reffkin sold 164,514 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.90, for a total transaction of $806,118.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 835,486 shares in the company, valued at $4,093,881.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Compass news, CEO Robert L. Reffkin sold 164,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.90, for a total transaction of $806,118.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 835,486 shares in the company, valued at $4,093,881.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Excalibur (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 7,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total transaction of $46,800,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,070,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,758,503.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,267,261 shares of company stock worth $56,222,967. Company insiders own 6.25% of the company’s stock.

Compass Company Profile

Compass, Inc provides real estate brokerage services in the United States. It operates a cloud-based platform that provides an integrated suite of software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, operations, and other functionality in the real estate industry. The company offers mobile apps that allow agents to manage their business anytime and anywhere, as well as designs consumer-grade user interfaces, automated and simplified workflows for agent-client interactions, and insight-rich dashboards and reports.

