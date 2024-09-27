GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $89.63.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GMS shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on GMS from $112.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 21st. Stephens reduced their price objective on GMS from $112.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on GMS from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 21st. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on GMS from $105.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of GMS from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th.

Get GMS alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on GMS

GMS Price Performance

GMS stock opened at $89.07 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.72. GMS has a one year low of $56.58 and a one year high of $101.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. GMS had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 22.02%. GMS’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that GMS will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Craig D. Apolinsky sold 7,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total transaction of $713,528.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $963,804.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GMS

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMS. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GMS by 86.4% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its stake in GMS by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in GMS by 107.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of GMS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of GMS in the second quarter valued at approximately $121,000. 95.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GMS Company Profile

(Get Free Report

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.