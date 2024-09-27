The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the sixteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $73.50.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SCHW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Charles Schwab from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Charles Schwab

Charles Schwab Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $63.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.41 billion, a PE ratio of 26.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.02 and its 200-day moving average is $69.87. Charles Schwab has a 1 year low of $48.66 and a 1 year high of $79.49.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.30% and a return on equity of 18.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Charles Schwab will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.84%.

Insider Activity

In other Charles Schwab news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $66.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,656,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 827,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,822,000.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.05, for a total value of $576,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 554,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,543,202.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $66.26 per share, with a total value of $1,656,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 827,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,822,000.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,636 shares of company stock valued at $6,457,104 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Charles Schwab

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,963,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,750,473,000 after buying an additional 1,042,823 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 4.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 72,306,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,230,657,000 after acquiring an additional 2,946,327 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Charles Schwab by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,623,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,281,297,000 after acquiring an additional 292,155 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 12,237,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $841,954,000 after purchasing an additional 560,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,668,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $802,800,000 after buying an additional 1,373,223 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

About Charles Schwab

(Get Free Report

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.