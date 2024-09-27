Raymond James Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (TSE:SSL)

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (TSE:SSL – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Raymond James upped their FY2025 EPS estimates for Sandstorm Gold in a research note issued on Monday, September 23rd. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.17. The consensus estimate for Sandstorm Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.22 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Sandstorm Gold’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$56.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$55.48 million. Sandstorm Gold had a return on equity of 2.15% and a net margin of 17.55%.

SSL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd.

TSE:SSL opened at C$8.43 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$7.74 and its 200-day moving average is C$7.56. Sandstorm Gold has a 1-year low of C$5.36 and a 1-year high of C$8.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.63. The stock has a market cap of C$2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.11.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 16th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Sandstorm Gold’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements from companies that have advanced stage operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine.

