IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) Forecasted to Post FY2025 Earnings of ($3.49) Per Share

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Wedbush lowered their FY2025 EPS estimates for IDEAYA Biosciences in a report issued on Monday, September 23rd. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll now forecasts that the company will earn ($3.49) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($3.47). Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for IDEAYA Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($2.51) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for IDEAYA Biosciences’ FY2026 earnings at ($4.02) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($3.63) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($2.10) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on IDYA. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Lifesci Capital raised shares of IDEAYA Biosciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

IDYA opened at $30.50 on Thursday. IDEAYA Biosciences has a 12-month low of $23.41 and a 12-month high of $47.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.02 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.33 and a 200-day moving average of $39.42.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.14). IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 20.52% and a negative net margin of 483.05%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.50) earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Scientech Research LLC boosted its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 362.3% during the 2nd quarter. Scientech Research LLC now owns 27,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after acquiring an additional 21,714 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 87.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 258,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,080,000 after purchasing an additional 120,395 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 34.4% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 884,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,056,000 after purchasing an additional 226,514 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 127.1% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 100,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,529,000 after acquiring an additional 56,256 shares during the period. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 27.1% in the second quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 611,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,481,000 after purchasing an additional 130,595 shares during the period. 98.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, discovers and develops targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics in the United States. The company's products in development include IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations; IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase gene deletions, such as non-small cell lung, bladder, gastric, and esophageal cancers; IDE161, a poly ADP-ribose glycohydrolase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat tumors with homologous recombination deficiency (HRD), and other genetic or molecular signatures; GSK101, a Pol Theta Helicase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of tumors with BRCA or other homologous recombination, and HRD mutations; and Werner Helicase inhibitors for tumors with high microsatellite instability.

