FY2025 Earnings Estimate for Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) Issued By Zacks Research

Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research boosted their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Oceaneering International in a research report issued on Tuesday, September 24th. Zacks Research analyst N. Choudhury now expects that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $1.49 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.48. The consensus estimate for Oceaneering International’s current full-year earnings is $1.42 per share.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on OII. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Oceaneering International from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on Oceaneering International from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Oceaneering International in a research report on Thursday, July 25th.

OII stock opened at $24.05 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 22.69 and a beta of 2.35. Oceaneering International has a one year low of $18.67 and a one year high of $30.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $668.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $656.87 million. Oceaneering International had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 15.78%. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS.

In other Oceaneering International news, Director M Kevin Mcevoy sold 9,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total value of $252,711.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 141,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,704,782.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Earl Childress sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total value of $257,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,473,920.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director M Kevin Mcevoy sold 9,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total value of $252,711.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 141,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,704,782.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,975 shares of company stock valued at $585,413. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 66,685 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 126,350 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,957,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Oceaneering International by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 12,158 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in Oceaneering International by 5.2% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 15,086 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. 93.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. It operates through Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group, Integrity Management & Digital Solutions, and Aerospace and Defense Technologies segments.

