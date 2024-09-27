FY2025 EPS Estimates for K92 Mining Inc. Boosted by Analyst (TSE:KNT)

K92 Mining Inc. (TSE:KNT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Raymond James lifted their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of K92 Mining in a research note issued to investors on Monday, September 23rd. Raymond James analyst C. Stanley now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.58 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.41. The consensus estimate for K92 Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.67 per share.
K92 Mining (TSE:KNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$65.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$78.48 million. K92 Mining had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 8.25%.
K92 Mining Trading Down 0.1 %
K92 Mining Company Profile
K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. The company's mineral properties include the Kainantu gold mine project that covers an area of approximately 836 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province of Papua New Guinea; and the Blue Lake gold-copper porphyry deposit located in the southwest of the Kora and Judd intrusion.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than K92 Mining
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- Rocket Lab Stock Soars: Should Investors Chase the Rally?
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- KB Home Slips After Earnings: What’s Next for Homebuilders?
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- Micron Stock Soars as AI Demand Fuels Big Q4 Earnings Beat
Receive News & Ratings for K92 Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K92 Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.