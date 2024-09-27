Raymond James Comments on MAG Silver Corp.’s FY2025 Earnings (TSE:MAG)

MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG – Free Report) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) – Stock analysts at Raymond James upped their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of MAG Silver in a research note issued to investors on Monday, September 23rd. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.01 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.76. The consensus estimate for MAG Silver’s current full-year earnings is $1.22 per share.

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG – Get Free Report) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C$0.01.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on MAG Silver from C$21.25 to C$21.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MAG Silver presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$21.17.

Shares of TSE MAG opened at C$20.59 on Thursday. MAG Silver has a 12-month low of C$11.15 and a 12-month high of C$20.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$18.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$16.92. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 26.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 28.03, a quick ratio of 25.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

MAG Silver Corp. develops and explores for precious metal properties in Canada. It explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. The company’s flagship property is the 44% owned Juanicipio property located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

