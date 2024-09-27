Cameco Co. to Post Q3 2025 Earnings of $0.53 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (TSE:CCO)

Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO – Free Report) (NYSE:CCJ) – Equities researchers at Raymond James raised their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for Cameco in a report released on Monday, September 23rd. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.52.

Get Cameco alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CCO. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$79.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Cameco from C$81.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Monday, August 19th. National Bank Financial raised Cameco to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. CIBC lifted their target price on Cameco from C$74.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cameco currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$77.50.

Cameco Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:CCO opened at C$64.75 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$56.94 and a 200-day moving average of C$63.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.39, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.22. Cameco has a twelve month low of C$48.45 and a twelve month high of C$76.66. The firm has a market cap of C$28.18 billion, a PE ratio of 109.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.88.

Cameco (TSE:CCO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CCJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.39 by C($0.25). The business had revenue of C$598.00 million for the quarter. Cameco had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 4.23%.

Insider Activity at Cameco

In related news, Director Catherine Gignac bought 5,500 shares of Cameco stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$52.99 per share, for a total transaction of C$291,417.50. In other news, Director Catherine Gignac bought 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$52.99 per share, for a total transaction of C$291,417.50. Also, Senior Officer Cory John-Paul Kos purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$56.23 per share, with a total value of C$28,115.00. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cameco Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.