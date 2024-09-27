Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and eighteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $83.11.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on QSR. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on QSR

Restaurant Brands International Price Performance

NYSE:QSR opened at $70.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. Restaurant Brands International has a 52 week low of $61.77 and a 52 week high of $83.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.77.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.01. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 16.99% and a return on equity of 30.78%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. Equities analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

Restaurant Brands International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.79%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Thomas Benjamin Curtis sold 6,536 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total value of $448,565.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,551,594.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Restaurant Brands International news, insider Axel Mr Schwan sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total transaction of $2,535,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,866,420.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Benjamin Curtis sold 6,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total value of $448,565.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,551,594.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Restaurant Brands International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,096 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 22,490 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 4th quarter valued at about $184,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 104,797 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,188,000 after buying an additional 11,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 788 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Restaurant Brands International

(Get Free Report

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.