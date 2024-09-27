Modine Manufacturing to Post FY2025 Earnings of $3.95 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NYSE:MOD)

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Free Report) – DA Davidson increased their FY2025 earnings estimates for Modine Manufacturing in a report issued on Wednesday, September 25th. DA Davidson analyst M. Summerville now forecasts that the auto parts company will post earnings of $3.95 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.90. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Modine Manufacturing’s current full-year earnings is $3.85 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Modine Manufacturing’s FY2026 earnings at $4.95 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on MOD. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a report on Monday, July 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Modine Manufacturing from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.33.

NYSE MOD opened at $130.64 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $110.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.72. Modine Manufacturing has a one year low of $38.50 and a one year high of $138.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 2.22.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The auto parts company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.18. Modine Manufacturing had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 24.92%. The business had revenue of $661.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Modine Manufacturing news, Director Marsha C. Williams sold 34,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total transaction of $3,775,056.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 144,038 shares in the company, valued at $15,806,730.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 9.8% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,165 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Riverwater Partners LLC increased its position in Modine Manufacturing by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 23,633 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its position in Modine Manufacturing by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,270 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 21,194 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investment Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 4,558 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. 95.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Modine Manufacturing Company provides thermal management products and solutions in the United States, Italy, Hungary, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers heat transfer coils, including heat recovery and round tube plate fin coils; gas-fired, hydronic, electric and oilfired unit heaters; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products; single packaged unit ventilators; modular chillers; air handler and condensing units; ceiling cassettes; evaporator unit coolers, remote condensers, fluid coolers, gas coolers, and dry and brine coolers; and motor and generator cooling coils, transformer oil coolers, radiators, dryers, and industrial heat exchangers.

