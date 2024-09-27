Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 6,271.67 ($83.98).
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RIO shares. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 6,200 ($83.02) to GBX 6,000 ($80.34) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 5,700 ($76.33) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from GBX 5,900 ($79.00) to GBX 5,800 ($77.66) in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 6,500 ($87.04) to GBX 6,430 ($86.10) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.
Rio Tinto Group Stock Performance
Rio Tinto Group Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $1.77 per share. This represents a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6,773.55%.
About Rio Tinto Group
Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.
