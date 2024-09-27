Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.07.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Canada Goose from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Raymond James lowered Canada Goose from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on Canada Goose in a report on Friday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.
Shares of NYSE:GOOS opened at $11.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 32.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 2.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.99 and a 200-day moving average of $11.94. Canada Goose has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $15.09.
Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $64.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.47 million. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 25.63% and a net margin of 4.66%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Canada Goose will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Canada Goose Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.
