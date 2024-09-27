Raymond James Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Gold Royalty Corp. (NYSE:GROY)

Gold Royalty Corp. (NYSE:GROY – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Raymond James raised their FY2025 earnings estimates for Gold Royalty in a report issued on Monday, September 23rd. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.01) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.03). Raymond James currently has a “Moderate Buy” rating and a $2.75 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Gold Royalty’s current full-year earnings is ($0.03) per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Gold Royalty’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price on shares of Gold Royalty in a report on Thursday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Gold Royalty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 3rd.

Gold Royalty stock opened at $1.43 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.77 million, a P/E ratio of -8.41 and a beta of 0.96. Gold Royalty has a 1 year low of $1.17 and a 1 year high of $2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Gold Royalty (NYSE:GROY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Gold Royalty had a negative return on equity of 0.53% and a negative net margin of 381.76%. The business had revenue of $1.79 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gold Royalty by 62.2% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaQ Advisors LLC now owns 84,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 32,315 shares during the last quarter. Regal Partners Ltd boosted its position in Gold Royalty by 101.9% during the second quarter. Regal Partners Ltd now owns 83,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 41,899 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Gold Royalty during the 2nd quarter worth about $148,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gold Royalty in the 2nd quarter worth about $705,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Gold Royalty by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,662,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,394,000 after acquiring an additional 709,002 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.75% of the company’s stock.

Gold Royalty Corp., a precious metals-focused royalty company, provides financing solutions to the metals and mining industry. It focuses on acquiring royalties, streams, and similar interests at varying stages of the mine life cycle to build a portfolio offering near, medium, and longer-term returns for its investors.

