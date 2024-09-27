Zacks Research Comments on HealthEquity, Inc.’s Q3 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:HQY)

HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for HealthEquity in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 24th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the company will earn $0.51 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.54. The consensus estimate for HealthEquity’s current full-year earnings is $2.25 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for HealthEquity’s Q1 2026 earnings at $0.69 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on HQY. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Friday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on HealthEquity from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on HealthEquity from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.83.

HealthEquity Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HQY opened at $78.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.48, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.52. HealthEquity has a one year low of $61.81 and a one year high of $88.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.27. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Insider Transactions at HealthEquity

In other HealthEquity news, Director Frank Corvino sold 7,705 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.89, for a total value of $630,962.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,070 shares in the company, valued at $497,072.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Vice Chairman Stephen Neeleman sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.86, for a total transaction of $2,795,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,168,952.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank Corvino sold 7,705 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.89, for a total transaction of $630,962.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $497,072.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of HealthEquity

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of HealthEquity in the first quarter worth $28,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in HealthEquity during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HealthEquity during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of HealthEquity in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HealthEquity in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. 99.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About HealthEquity

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

Further Reading

