The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $84.00.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TD shares. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd.
Institutional Trading of Toronto-Dominion Bank
Toronto-Dominion Bank Price Performance
TD stock opened at $63.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $110.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.81. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52-week low of $53.52 and a 52-week high of $65.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.
Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The bank reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.56. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The firm had revenue of $14.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Toronto-Dominion Bank Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.739 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.73%.
About Toronto-Dominion Bank
The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.
