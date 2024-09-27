The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $84.00.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TD shares. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd.

Institutional Trading of Toronto-Dominion Bank

Toronto-Dominion Bank Price Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TD. Williams Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,454,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.7% during the first quarter. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,388,528 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,881,000 after acquiring an additional 37,002 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the first quarter worth approximately $6,454,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,025,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 5,032.5% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 15,808 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

TD stock opened at $63.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $110.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.81. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52-week low of $53.52 and a 52-week high of $65.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The bank reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.56. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The firm had revenue of $14.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.739 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.73%.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

See Also

