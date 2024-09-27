Q2 2025 EPS Estimates for Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Increased by Analyst

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) – Research analysts at Wedbush upped their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Comerica in a report released on Tuesday, September 24th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.41 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.40. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Comerica’s current full-year earnings is $5.06 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Comerica’s Q3 2025 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.64 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.70 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CMA. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Comerica from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Comerica from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Comerica from $53.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Comerica in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.24.

CMA stock opened at $59.47 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.87. Comerica has a twelve month low of $37.40 and a twelve month high of $61.84.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $812.79 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 12.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Comerica’s payout ratio is currently 56.46%.

In related news, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 2,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.51, for a total value of $146,362.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,605,104.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Comerica by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 164,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,208,000 after purchasing an additional 52,569 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Comerica by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 41,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after buying an additional 4,715 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of Comerica by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 12,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Comerica by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Comerica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,096,000. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, payment solutions, card services, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

