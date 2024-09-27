Q2 2025 EPS Estimates for Imperial Oil Limited Decreased by Analyst (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Free Report) (TSE:IMO) – Research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Imperial Oil in a note issued to investors on Monday, September 23rd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings per share of $1.62 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.70. The consensus estimate for Imperial Oil’s current full-year earnings is $6.20 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Imperial Oil’s Q3 2025 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.44 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.87 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.66 EPS and Q2 2026 earnings at $1.44 EPS.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The energy company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.11. Imperial Oil had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 22.73%. The business had revenue of $9.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.50 billion.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Imperial Oil in a research note on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on IMO

Imperial Oil Stock Down 2.3 %

NYSEAMERICAN:IMO opened at $68.68 on Thursday. Imperial Oil has a 52 week low of $52.97 and a 52 week high of $77.70. The company has a market cap of $36.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Imperial Oil

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Imperial Oil in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,064,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Imperial Oil by 91.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,210 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after buying an additional 9,660 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil in the first quarter worth about $720,000. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 262.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 95,455 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,511,000 after acquiring an additional 69,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 1,250.9% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,849 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 7,268 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

Imperial Oil Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a $0.4336 dividend. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.90%.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment transports and refines crude oil, blends refined products, and distributes and markets of refined products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.