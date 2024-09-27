Northland Capmk Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL)

Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Northland Capmk upped their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sezzle in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, September 23rd. Northland Capmk analyst M. Grondahl now anticipates that the company will earn $2.39 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.92. Northland Capmk currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Sezzle’s current full-year earnings is $6.71 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Sezzle’s Q3 2025 earnings at $2.64 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.93 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $10.01 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on SEZL. Northland Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective (up from $150.00) on shares of Sezzle in a report on Monday. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Sezzle from $132.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd.

SEZL opened at $176.79 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $120.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $990.02 million and a PE ratio of 77.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Sezzle has a 12-month low of $7.15 and a 12-month high of $185.18.

Sezzle (NASDAQ:SEZL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $1.33. Sezzle had a return on equity of 84.38% and a net margin of 21.77%. The business had revenue of $55.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.35 million.

In other news, SVP Justin Krause sold 1,619 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $158,662.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,620,234. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Paul Martin Purcell sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total value of $297,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 117,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,420,357.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Justin Krause sold 1,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $158,662.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,620,234. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 176,714 shares of company stock worth $21,805,651. 57.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sezzle during the first quarter valued at $13,369,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sezzle in the second quarter worth $611,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Sezzle during the second quarter valued at $544,000. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Sezzle in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $356,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Sezzle during the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Sezzle Inc operates as a technology-enabled payments company primarily in the United States and Canada. The company provides payment solution in-store and at online retail stores; and through proprietary payments solution that connects consumers with merchants. It also offers Sezzle Platform that provides a payments solution for consumers that extends credit at the point-of-sale allowing consumers to purchase and receive the ordered merchandise at the time of sale while paying in installments over time; Pay-in-Four, which allows consumers to pay a fourth of the purchase price up front and then another fourth of the purchase price every two weeks thereafter over a total of six weeks; Pay-in-Full that allows consumers to pay for the full value of their order up-front through the Sezzle Platform without the extension of credit; and Pay-in-Two and other alternative installment options, which allow consumer to pay half of the value of their order up-front and the second half in two weeks.

