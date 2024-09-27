Analysts Set Expectations for Orezone Gold Co.’s Q2 2025 Earnings (CVE:ORE)

Orezone Gold Co. (CVE:ORE – Free Report) – Research analysts at Raymond James upped their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Orezone Gold in a note issued to investors on Monday, September 23rd. Raymond James analyst C. Stanley now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.03. The consensus estimate for Orezone Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.13 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Orezone Gold’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

Orezone Gold (CVE:ORE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$79.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$79.73 million.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on ORE. Ventum Financial cut their price objective on shares of Orezone Gold from C$1.70 to C$1.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Orezone Gold from C$1.25 to C$1.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th.

Orezone Gold stock opened at C$1.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$404.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.88. Orezone Gold has a 52 week low of C$0.87 and a 52 week high of C$1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.25 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.25.

Orezone Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties. Its flagship property is the 90%-owned BomborÃ© gold project located in Burkina Faso, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

