Progress Software Co. to Post FY2024 Earnings of $3.96 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson raised their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Progress Software in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 25th. DA Davidson analyst L. Schreiner now forecasts that the software maker will post earnings per share of $3.96 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.90. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Progress Software’s current full-year earnings is $3.91 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Progress Software’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.02 EPS.

PRGS has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Progress Software from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Progress Software from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim raised their target price on Progress Software from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Progress Software currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.00.

Progress Software Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PRGS opened at $65.84 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 40.15, a P/E/G ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 0.91. Progress Software has a fifty-two week low of $48.00 and a fifty-two week high of $66.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 24th. The software maker reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.12. Progress Software had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 36.88%. The firm had revenue of $178.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Insider Transactions at Progress Software

In related news, EVP Loren Jarrett sold 9,961 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.98, for a total transaction of $557,616.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,406 shares in the company, valued at $750,467.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Progress Software news, insider Ian Pitt sold 584 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $32,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,185. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Loren Jarrett sold 9,961 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.98, for a total value of $557,616.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,406 shares in the company, valued at $750,467.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,763 shares of company stock valued at $765,004. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Progress Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,701,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Progress Software by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Progress Software by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,720 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,016,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Progress Software by 225,100.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,252 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 2,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 13,954 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 4,287 shares in the last quarter.

Progress Software Company Profile

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers OpenEdge, an application development platform for running business-critical applications; Chef, a DevOps/DevSecOps automation software; Developer Tools that consists of software development tooling collection, including .NET and JavaScript UI components for web, desktop and mobile applications, reporting and report management tools, and automated testing and mocking tools; Kemp LoadMaster, an application delivery and security product offering cloud-native, and virtual and hardware load balancers; and Sitefinity, a digital experience platform foundation delivering intelligent and ROI-driving tools for marketers.

