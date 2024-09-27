AOT Growth & Innovation ETF (NASDAQ:AOTG) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

AOT Growth & Innovation ETF (NASDAQ:AOTG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the August 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
AOT Growth & Innovation ETF Stock Performance
Shares of AOTG opened at $41.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.33. The firm has a market cap of $45.73 million, a P/E ratio of 35.54 and a beta of -1.84. AOT Growth & Innovation ETF has a 52 week low of $27.30 and a 52 week high of $41.60.
About AOT Growth & Innovation ETF
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than AOT Growth & Innovation ETF
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Rocket Lab Stock Soars: Should Investors Chase the Rally?
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- KB Home Slips After Earnings: What’s Next for Homebuilders?
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Micron Stock Soars as AI Demand Fuels Big Q4 Earnings Beat
Receive News & Ratings for AOT Growth & Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AOT Growth & Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.