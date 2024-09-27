Premier Foods plc (OTCMKTS:PRRFY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Premier Foods plc (OTCMKTS:PRRFY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the August 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.
Premier Foods Price Performance
Shares of Premier Foods stock opened at $12.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Premier Foods has a 12-month low of $6.72 and a 12-month high of $12.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.53 and its 200-day moving average is $10.67.
About Premier Foods
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Premier Foods
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Rocket Lab Stock Soars: Should Investors Chase the Rally?
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- KB Home Slips After Earnings: What’s Next for Homebuilders?
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- Micron Stock Soars as AI Demand Fuels Big Q4 Earnings Beat
Receive News & Ratings for Premier Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.