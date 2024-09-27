Premier Foods plc (OTCMKTS:PRRFY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Premier Foods plc (OTCMKTS:PRRFY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the August 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Premier Foods Price Performance

Shares of Premier Foods stock opened at $12.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Premier Foods has a 12-month low of $6.72 and a 12-month high of $12.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.53 and its 200-day moving average is $10.67.

Get Premier Foods alerts:

About Premier Foods

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Premier Foods plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes branded and own label food products in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through Grocery, Sweet Treats, and international segments. It offers a portfolio of product categories, including flavorings and seasonings under the Bisto, OXO, Paxo, and Saxa brands; cooking sauces and accompaniments under the Sharwood's, Loyd Grossman, Spice Tailor and Homepride brands; quick meals, snacks, and soups under the Batchelors and Smash brands; ambient desserts under the Ambrosia, Bird's, and Angel Delight brands; and ambient cakes under the Mr Kipling and Cadbury brands.

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.