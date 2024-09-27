Nanophase Technologies Co. (OTCMKTS:NANX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Nanophase Technologies Co. (OTCMKTS:NANX – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the August 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Nanophase Technologies Trading Up 7.8 %

Shares of NANX opened at $1.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.52 million, a PE ratio of -33.00 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.52 and its 200 day moving average is $1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.76. Nanophase Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.40 and a fifty-two week high of $1.76.

Nanophase Technologies (OTCMKTS:NANX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nanophase Technologies had a negative return on equity of 31.86% and a negative net margin of 4.65%. The business had revenue of $13.05 million during the quarter.

About Nanophase Technologies

Nanophase Technologies Corporation, a science-driven company, develops, manufactures, and sells integrated family of nanomaterial technologies in the United States. It engages in engineered materials, formulation development, and commercial manufacturing. The company produces engineered nanomaterial products comprising antimony, bismuth, cerium, iron, and zinc oxide for use in a various markets, including surface finishing,exterior coatings, personal care, plastics, scratch resistant coatings, and textiles.

