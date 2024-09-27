Eightco Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OCTO) Short Interest Up 50.7% in September

Eightco Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OCTO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,600 shares, an increase of 50.7% from the August 31st total of 15,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 120,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Eightco Trading Down 19.0 %

OCTO opened at $2.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.32. Eightco has a fifty-two week low of $1.26 and a fifty-two week high of $4.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.84 and its 200 day moving average is $2.66.

Eightco (NASDAQ:OCTO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($1.45) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.02 million during the quarter. Eightco had a negative return on equity of 439.57% and a negative net margin of 0.39%.

Eightco Company Profile

Eightco Holdings Inc provides inventory management and corrugated custom packaging solutions in North America and Europe. It manufactures and sells custom packaging solutions for a various product; and provides and resells bitcoin mining equipment and co-location services. The company was formerly known as Cryptyde, Inc and changed its name to Eightco Holdings Inc in April 2023.

