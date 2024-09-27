SOS Limited (NYSE:SOS) Short Interest Update

SOS Limited (NYSE:SOS – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,240,000 shares, an increase of 50.3% from the August 31st total of 824,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 143,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new stake in shares of SOS during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,805,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in SOS in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SOS by 82.1% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 31,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 14,052 shares in the last quarter. 1.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SOS Stock Performance

SOS stock opened at $0.84 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.98. SOS has a 12-month low of $0.50 and a 12-month high of $6.88.

SOS Company Profile

SOS Limited provides data mining and analysis services to corporate and individual members in the People's Republic of China. It provides marketing data, technology, and solutions for insurance companies; emergency rescue services; and insurance product and health care information portals. The company operates SOS cloud emergency rescue service software as a service platform that offers basic cloud products, such as medical rescue, auto rescue, financial rescue, and life rescue cards; cooperative cloud systems, including information rescue center, intelligent big data, and intelligent software and hardware; and information cloud systems, such as newsToday and E-commerce Today, 10086 hot-line center, information security services, and marketing-related data.

