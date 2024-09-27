LeddarTech Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LDTC) Short Interest Up 50.1% in September

LeddarTech Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LDTC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 78,800 shares, an increase of 50.1% from the August 31st total of 52,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 141,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LDTC shares. Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on LeddarTech from $5.00 to $1.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Westpark Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of LeddarTech in a report on Monday, August 19th.

Get LeddarTech alerts:

View Our Latest Report on LDTC

LeddarTech Stock Up 10.2 %

NASDAQ:LDTC opened at $0.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.49. LeddarTech has a 12 month low of $0.26 and a 12 month high of $11.20.

LeddarTech (NASDAQ:LDTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.60 million. As a group, research analysts expect that LeddarTech will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

LeddarTech Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LeddarTech Holdings Inc provides AI-based fusion and perception software solutions for advanced driver assistance solutions and autonomous driving applications in Canada. It offers LeddarVision, a raw sensor fusion and perception platform for automotive and off-road industrial vehicles. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Quebec City, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LeddarTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LeddarTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.