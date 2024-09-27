LeddarTech Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LDTC) Short Interest Up 50.1% in September

LeddarTech Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LDTC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 78,800 shares, an increase of 50.1% from the August 31st total of 52,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 141,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LDTC shares. Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on LeddarTech from $5.00 to $1.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Westpark Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of LeddarTech in a report on Monday, August 19th.
LeddarTech (NASDAQ:LDTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.60 million. As a group, research analysts expect that LeddarTech will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.
LeddarTech Holdings Inc provides AI-based fusion and perception software solutions for advanced driver assistance solutions and autonomous driving applications in Canada. It offers LeddarVision, a raw sensor fusion and perception platform for automotive and off-road industrial vehicles. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Quebec City, Canada.
