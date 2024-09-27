Mingteng International Co. Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Mingteng International Co. Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,400 shares, a growth of 50.3% from the August 31st total of 14,900 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 70,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Mingteng International Trading Down 0.2 %

MTEN opened at $4.51 on Friday. Mingteng International has a 52 week low of $1.80 and a 52 week high of $7.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.31.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mingteng International

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Mingteng International stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mingteng International Co. Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 27,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.44% of Mingteng International as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

About Mingteng International

Mingteng International Corporation Inc engages in the design, development, production, assembly, testing, repair, and after-sale service of molds in the People's Republic of China. It offers casting molds for turbocharger systems, braking systems, steering and differential systems, and other automotive system parts.

