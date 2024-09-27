WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WUXIF) Short Interest Update

WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WUXIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 113,400 shares, a growth of 50.4% from the August 31st total of 75,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 23.1 days.
WuXi AppTec Stock Performance
OTCMKTS WUXIF opened at $3.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.51. WuXi AppTec has a 1-year low of $3.74 and a 1-year high of $12.69.
WuXi AppTec Company Profile
