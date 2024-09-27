WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WUXIF) Short Interest Update

WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WUXIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 113,400 shares, a growth of 50.4% from the August 31st total of 75,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 23.1 days.

WuXi AppTec Stock Performance

OTCMKTS WUXIF opened at $3.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.51. WuXi AppTec has a 1-year low of $3.74 and a 1-year high of $12.69.

WuXi AppTec Company Profile

WuXi AppTec Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, provides research, development, and manufacturing services to discover, develop, and manufacture small molecule drugs, and cell and gene therapies in the People's Republic of China, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: WuXi Chemistry, WuXi Testing, WuXi Biology, WuXi ATU, WuXi DDSU, and Others.

