Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG) vs. Ultrapetrol (Bahamas) (OTCMKTS:ULTRF) Head-To-Head Survey

Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG – Get Free Report) and Ultrapetrol (Bahamas) (OTCMKTS:ULTRF – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Performance Shipping and Ultrapetrol (Bahamas)”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Performance Shipping $108.94 million 0.22 $69.41 million $1.65 1.16 Ultrapetrol (Bahamas) N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Performance Shipping has higher revenue and earnings than Ultrapetrol (Bahamas).

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Performance Shipping 0 0 1 0 3.00 Ultrapetrol (Bahamas) 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings for Performance Shipping and Ultrapetrol (Bahamas), as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Performance Shipping presently has a consensus price target of $6.50, suggesting a potential upside of 238.54%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

19.9% of Performance Shipping shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Performance Shipping shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Performance Shipping and Ultrapetrol (Bahamas)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Performance Shipping 62.19% 24.02% 18.19% Ultrapetrol (Bahamas) N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Performance Shipping beats Ultrapetrol (Bahamas) on 7 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Performance Shipping

Performance Shipping Inc. provides shipping transportation services through its tanker vessels worldwide. As of December 31, 2022, its fleet consisted of eight Aframax tanker vessels with a combined carrying capacity of 851,825 DWT. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Athens, Greece.

About Ultrapetrol (Bahamas)

Ultrapetrol (Bahamas) Limited, an industrial shipping company, provides marine transportation services in South America, Europe, Central America, North America, and Asia. The company operates in three segments: River Business, Offshore Supply Business, and Ocean Business. The River Business segment owns and operates dry and tanker barges, and push boats in the Hidrovia region of South America. Its dry barges transport agricultural and forestry products, iron ore, and other cargoes; and tanker barges carry petroleum products, vegetable oils, and other liquids. As of December 31, 2015, this segment had 681 barges with approximately 1.3 million dwt capacity; and 34 push boats. The Offshore Supply Business segment owns and operates vessels that provide logistical and transportation services for offshore petroleum exploration and production companies. It transports supplies, such as containerized equipment, drill casings, pipes, and heavy loads; fuel, water, drilling fluids, and bulk cement; and various other supplies to drilling rigs and platforms. This segment's fleet consisted of 13 platform supply vessels and 1 remotely operated vehicle. The Ocean Business segment owns and operates oceangoing vessels, which transports petroleum products, as well as a container line service in the Argentine cabotage trade. The company serves petroleum, agricultural, and mining companies. Ultrapetrol (Bahamas) Limited was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Nassau, the Bahamas. Ultrapetrol (Bahamas) Limited is a subsidiary of Sparrow Capital Investments Ltd.

