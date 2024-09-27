Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) to Post FY2027 Earnings of $5.16 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) – Wedbush issued their FY2027 earnings estimates for Etsy in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 24th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $5.16 per share for the year. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Etsy’s current full-year earnings is $2.38 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Etsy’s FY2028 earnings at $6.60 EPS.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $647.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.87 million. Etsy had a negative return on equity of 51.94% and a net margin of 10.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Etsy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Etsy from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Etsy in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Etsy from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Etsy from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Etsy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.61.

Shares of Etsy stock opened at $55.75 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.13. The company has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46, a PEG ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.97. Etsy has a 12 month low of $50.63 and a 12 month high of $89.58.

In other Etsy news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total transaction of $41,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,001,798.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 2,000 shares of company stock valued at $116,395 in the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in Etsy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $967,000. Clearline Capital LP grew its position in Etsy by 73.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 415,943 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $24,532,000 after purchasing an additional 175,522 shares during the period. Scientech Research LLC purchased a new stake in Etsy during the 2nd quarter valued at $241,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Etsy by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 96,488 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,691,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBB Public Markets I LLC bought a new stake in shares of Etsy in the second quarter worth $505,000. 99.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

