Q1 2026 EPS Estimates for Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Boosted by Zacks Research

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note issued on Monday, September 23rd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $1.41 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.40. The consensus estimate for Halozyme Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is $3.71 per share.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.18. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 195.80% and a net margin of 38.62%. The company had revenue of $231.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. Halozyme Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on HALO. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Piper Sandler downgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Halozyme Therapeutics Trading Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ HALO opened at $56.95 on Thursday. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $32.83 and a 12 month high of $65.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.57. The stock has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of 23.53, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 7.41, a quick ratio of 6.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.19.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Halozyme Therapeutics

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 96.6% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Nicole Labrosse sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.93, for a total value of $269,650.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $834,836.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Matthew L. Posard sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.72, for a total transaction of $557,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 89,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,001,148.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Nicole Labrosse sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.93, for a total value of $269,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $834,836.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,881 shares of company stock worth $4,932,284 in the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

