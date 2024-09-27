Meihua International Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:MHUA) Trading 1% Higher

Meihua International Medical Technologies Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHUA – Get Free Report) shares traded up 1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.04 and last traded at $1.02. 207,928 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 629,079 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.01.

Meihua International Medical Technologies Stock Up 1.0 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.90 and its 200-day moving average is $0.81.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Meihua International Medical Technologies

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Meihua International Medical Technologies stock. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Meihua International Medical Technologies Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHUA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 370,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000. Anson Funds Management LP owned approximately 1.48% of Meihua International Medical Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Meihua International Medical Technologies Company Profile

Meihua International Medical Technologies Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture, sells, and marketing of medical consumables in the People's Republic of China. The company offers class I, II, and III disposable medical devices. Its products include non-bottled products, such as brushes and ID bracelets; and polyethylene bottled products, such as eye drop and tablet bottles, as well as electronic pumps.

