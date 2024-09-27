Alcoa Co. to Post FY2025 Earnings of $2.14 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NYSE:AA)

Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Free Report) – Equities researchers at B. Riley lifted their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Alcoa in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 24th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $2.14 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.88. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Alcoa’s current full-year earnings is $0.56 per share.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. B. Riley Financial reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Alcoa in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Alcoa in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Alcoa from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Alcoa from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.82.

Alcoa Stock Up 9.1 %

Shares of NYSE AA opened at $39.27 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.87. The company has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of -10.44 and a beta of 2.42. Alcoa has a 12-month low of $23.07 and a 12-month high of $45.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. Alcoa had a negative return on equity of 7.29% and a negative net margin of 5.14%. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.35) EPS.

Alcoa Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio is presently -10.64%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alcoa

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Alcoa by 15.1% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Alcoa by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 26,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in Alcoa by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Alcoa by 19.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Alcoa by 0.4% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 153,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,200,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 82.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alumina and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

Further Reading

